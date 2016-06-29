WNYW New York Takes Deep Look at Lyme Disease

While the Zika virus is getting much of the media's attention, Fox O&O WNYW New York has produced a half-hour special exploring controversies surrounding, and lifelong ramifications of, another public health concern: Lyme disease.

Lyme and Reason: The Cause and Consequence of Lyme Disease covers the breadth of issues associated with the disease, from its frequent misdiagnosis to controversies over treatment and limited coverage by insurance companies.

The special features interviews with medical experts as well as Lyme patients including Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples and designer Tommy Hilfiger’s daughter, Ally. Medical experts include oncologist Neil Spector, whose own life was disrupted by the disease.

WNYW will debut the special at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday. It will also air three more times over the July 4 weekend.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4wmG_vxDtw[/embed]