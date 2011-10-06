WNYW Crew Takes Body Blows on Wall Street

A WNYW New York crew took some body shots while covering the growing Wall Street protests in New York yesterday.

Ace reporter Dick Brennan says he took a club to the belly, compliments of an NYPD member, while his photographer, Roy Isen, got maced. Neither man was seriously injured.

“Since the arrests over the weekend, these demonstrations have been mostly peaceful. That’s until tonight,” Brennan reported. “And I can tell you because my photographer and I got caught in the middle of things when the pepper spray and the night sticks started flying.”

TVSpy has the violence on video.

As Occupy Wall Street spreads to other U.S. cities, the story is looking more and more like news stories we saw coming out of the likes of Egypt, Libya, Syria, etc. earlier this year.