WNBC: Live at Five Still Alive

WNBC is bringing back its 5 p.m. news, the NY Daily News reports [second item], which it famously scrapped in September, saying no one was home to watch the thing. "We tried something different, but found that the available audience had a habit for news at 5 p.m.," news boss Dan Forman told the Daily News. "We’re going to serve that need."

WNBC’s 5:30 news flipflops with 5 p.m. Extra Jan 2.