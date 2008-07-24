WNBC Insourcing Website Work

As has been rumored about for some time, WNBC New York is bringing its Web management in house. Internet Broadcasting (IB) has long managed the NBC O&Os’ Internet business, but WNBC President/General Manager Tom O’Brien says the station will be handling the day to day for WNBC.com by the end of October.

The site will also relaunch this fall. "We’ll have a dramatically different Web presence," he says, "with much more of a New York focus."

In other IB news, the Web publisher announced a content deal with TheStreet.com this morning.

Reports IB:

Articles and videos from the properties of TheStreet.com’s network, including TheStreet.com, Stockpickr.com, and TheStreet.com TV, will join MainStreet.com content already featured on the Internet Broadcasting Local Network.