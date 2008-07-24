WNBC Insourcing Website Work
As has been rumored about for some time, WNBC New York is bringing its Web management in house. Internet Broadcasting (IB) has long managed the NBC O&Os’ Internet business, but WNBC President/General Manager Tom O’Brien says the station will be handling the day to day for WNBC.com by the end of October.
The site will also relaunch this fall. "We’ll have a dramatically different Web presence," he says, "with much more of a New York focus."
In other IB news, the Web publisher announced a content deal with TheStreet.com this morning.
Reports IB:
Articles and videos from the properties of TheStreet.com’s network, including TheStreet.com, Stockpickr.com, and TheStreet.com TV, will join MainStreet.com content already featured on the Internet Broadcasting Local Network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.