WNBC Has Proper Simmons Send-Off

UPDATED: The shrinking ranks of local TV talent giants loses another member, as Sue Simmons, the longtime anchor at WNBC New York, prepares for her final day on the air.The tributes started this morning with Today in New York and go throughout the day on all of WNBC newscasts–noon, 5 p.m. and 6.

“Every newscast on News 4 New York on June 15th will feature moments with Sue over the years,” says a spokesperson.

Sue-palooza wraps at 11 p.m. with a look back at the anchor’s career. Longtime co-anchor Chuck Scarborough worked with a team of producers to create what NBC calls “a memorable video presentation for Sue.”

Here’s a fun one for you: Sue and Jack Cafferty interviewing David Letterman, in wrestling shoes, crooked teeth and a mountain of hair, on Live at Five in 1982.

Through a spokesperson, Simmons declined to speak with B&C.

Simmons has been with WNBC since 1980. She had co-anchored both the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, but WNBC took the 6 p.m. of her plate in January.

In March, NBC confirmed that there would not be a new contract for Simmons.

I’m not seeing any mention of Simmons on the NBC New York website Friday morning.

And the New York Post says WNBC isn’t quite giving Sue her due.

Reports the Post:

Sue Simmons signs off from Ch. 4 tonight after 32 years - a departure that’s been so low-key you’d think station officials were trying to hide the biggest goodbye of a local icon in years.

Ch. 4 has been strangely silent about Simmons since The Post’s Cindy Adams broke the story of her departure in early March.

“Endings like this are never easy,” says one industry insider. “There’s nothing harder than letting go when you’re at the top rung of the ladder.”