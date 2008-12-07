WNBC Axes Four On-Air Reporters

The tough times over at WNBC New York continue, as four fairly high-profile on-air personalities were let go, the New York Post reports.





Sports anchor Otis Livingston, anchor Monica Morales, reporter/anchor Carolyn Gusoff and weathercaster SallyAnn Mosey were fired. All four were experienced, popular and instantly recognizable members of the Channel 4 team.

"Their contracts are not being renewed," channel spokeswoman Susan Kiel said yesterday.

The story then has disgruntled staffers bashing the new "content center" setup at 30 Rock, similar to what has been reported quite a bit of late, including in Varietyand the New York Observer.





Maybe WNBC can save some payroll cash–and grief–by sacking the employees quoted in the stories, such as One Survivor, Our Source and A Current Staffer.

[Livingston image from sfinyc.org]