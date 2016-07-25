WMGT Macon Anchor Dies in Waterfall Accident

Sad news out of Macon, Ga., where NBC affiliate WMGT is mourning the death of anchor Taylor Terrell in a waterfall accident on Thursday.

Terrell, who would have been 25 on Friday, fell 160 feet after being swept over the top of Rainbow Falls in North Carolina.

Terrell was wading in a creek at the top of the falls when she lost her footing on rocks covered in algae, according to reports. The swift current swept Terrell over the falls, officials said.

Terrell had worked at Morris Multimedia-owned WMGT since 2013. She started as a reporter.