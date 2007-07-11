WMAQ Swimmer Dunked

This just in: WMAQ reporter Amy Jacobson, caught swimming in the pool of a man whose missing wife is a major news story in Chicago, can stay in Craig Stebic’s pool for as long as she likes. WMAQ reports that Jacobson is leaving the station. (She’d been covering the Stebic story for WMAQ.)

A memo circulated around the station read: "We are sorry to tell you that Amy Jacobson is leaving NBC5 News, effective immediately," read the memo. "Amy’s contributions as a reporter over the last 10 years are numerous. Her hustle and passion for news have given us an edge on many top stories. She’s worked long hours on many days, and we appreciate all she’s done."

Jacobson’s departure was expedited by video on rival WBBM’s site of her in a bikini in Stebic’s pool, along with her children. The six-minute video shows, among other things, a sliding door being open and shut an extraordinary number of times.