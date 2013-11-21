WLKY Louisville Anchors Deliver Gettysburg Address

WLKY Louisville has come up with a unique way to mark the 150th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address–its anchors and reporters take turns delivering a line of the famous speech. WLKY is showing the clip on air Nov. 19, as well as on digital platforms.

The video runs a minute and 45 seconds, and shows stills of the Gettysburg battlefield, Lincoln’s statue in Washington, and other images of historical significance, behind the talent as they speak.