WKRN Connects With Users

WKRN Nashville has launched News Extra, a blog platform that invites viewers to shoot pictures or video to the station’s newscasts. "Viewers on the scene of breaking news can now report what they see by capturing pictures or video and sending it from their cell phone to pix@wkrn.com," states the welcome message.

It’s an interesting play for the Young station, which which was criticized–primarly by us–for seemingly abandoning major aspects of its Web strategy after GM Mike Sechrist’s departure.

WKRN appeared to shelf its Nashville is Talking blog aggregator after newsroom blogger Brittney Gilbert left, but say it’s being tweaked for a pending relaunch.