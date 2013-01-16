WKRN Anchors Get 'Nashville' Cameos

Anne Holt

A pair of WKRN Nashville on air talents are getting some face time, along with Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton, on Nashville Wednesday night (Jan. 16), reports the NY Times. Anne Holt, longtime WKRN anchor, and Quinn Schuler, general assignment reporter, make their cameos on the ABC drama.

WKRN is, you guessed it, an ABC affiliate.

The episode, called “I’m Sorry For You My Friend”, sees our warring country warblers headed for a performance in San Diego.

No word on whether ABC has tapped some reporters at its ABC affiliate there to pop up in the episode.