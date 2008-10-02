WKBD Signs Deaf Correspondent





Detroit’s deaf community has its own correspondent, as CW outlet WKBD has tapped Kenya Lowe to cover issues for the hearing-impaired on its Street Beat public affairs program. Lowe was initially a guest on Street Beat, discussing concerns for the hearing-impaired. The producers were impressed by Lowe’s on-air demeanor, and decided to bring her on as a "Community Correspondent."

"Interviewing a deaf guest was a new experience for the TV crew," says Street Beat producer Kris Kelly, "and they were quite impressed with Kenya. She was poised, confident, knowledgeable, and appeared very comfortable on the air."

Lowe’s interviews, which have included one with a rep from the Miss Deaf Michigan Pageant, are conducted in sign language.

WKBD is owned by CBS.