Wisconsin Stations Go Deep For Favre

Wisconsin stations are flooding the zone with Brett Favre coverage online. Some 24 hours after the iconic Packers QB announced his retirement, the news was battling reports of a high-rise blaze for top story in Green Bay. (I hadn’t realized there were high-rises in Green Bay.)

On Young’s WBAY, a video detailed Favre’s economic impact to the #70 DMA. ("Immeasureable," says one local source.) A special section, with commentary from everyone from the NFL commissioner to former Packers coach Mike Holmgren, is titled "The Brett Favre Era Ends." Fans are asked to vote for their top Favre memories.

On WFRV.com, there’s a story about Favre memorabilia flying off the shelves at local shops (the bobbleheads are moving fast at Packer City Antiques), and viewers are urged to tune into the Favre Retirement Special at 6:30.

Over at WLUK, which famously denied Eli Manning his beloved Seinfeld during the Giants’ playoff encounter with the Packers a few months ago, there’s a statement from the Green Bay mayor, and viewers are asked to share their memories on a Favre blog. One poem would warm the heart of even the coldest of the Lambeau faithful. A snippet:





Without him, the sport won’t be the same.



He’s a shoo-in for the Hall Of Fame.



Still, we’ll always want more



Of the great Number Four



A legend in the history of the game.

But the award for most moving content goes to WTMJ Milwaukee in a landslide. The Journal station checks in with Anna Walentowski, a tiny girl of 6 with a rare brain disorder who’d met Favre a few years ago as part of the Make-A-Wish program. If you can keep your composure while watching Favre get choked up at a press conference he shared with his young friend, then your medical condition is even worse than Anna’s–you have no heart.