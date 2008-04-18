Wilkes-Barre Stations Shake Up News

Starting June 9, Nexstar’s WBRE Wilkes-Barre will relaunch its news with the "Eyewitness News" branding from its days of yore, reports TV Newsday, along with a new set, graphics and weather system. WYOU Scranton, which is owned by Mission and operated by Nexstar, sends anchor Candice Kelly over to WBRE Eyewitness News.

WBRE and WYOU are also swapping anchors for their midday newscasts, and WYOU is launching the First at Four newscast at 4 p.m., to be followed by The Insider.

But wait, there’s more. WYOU also adds WYOU Interactive at 6 p.m., a newscast with viewer emails and phone calls, and WYOU News at 7 p.m.