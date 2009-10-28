Who's the Best General Manager in America?

I’m happy to report that the nominations for our second annual Station General Manager of the Year are pouring in, and that’s not overstating the reaction we’ve gotten since announcing the nomination process was open a few days ago.

We’re saluting a GM from markets 1-25, 26 to 50, and 51 and up. We’re also naming the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year, awarded to the person or station who made the best use of their multiple platforms to extend the station’s reach and grow revenue.

I haven’t looked at all the nominees, but the ones I have glimpsed reveal a very strong batch of worthy candidates across all market sizes.

I also see that a number of people doing the nominating have not given any reasons why their boss should get the honor. If you’re nominating someone–and what better way to score points with the boss?–take a few minutes to give us a few concrete examples as to why the GM you’re nominating deserves the honor.

The nomination process is open until Friday, November 13th, so get them in before Jason rises from the dead again. Here’s the link.