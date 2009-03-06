Whole Lot of 'Shame' on WNYW

Arnold Diaz came on the WNYW 10 p.m. news last night with one of his trademark Shame on You investigative pieces. I left the room, not because I don’t like Arnold–I sort of do–or don’t enjoy seeing the crooks and heels of the world get their comeuppance–I definitely do.

But I had a few things to do. Wash some dishes. Freshen up my well-deserved glass of Irish whiskey. Watch the neighbors across the street play Wii.

I took care of those tasks, paid a bill or two, and Diaz was still going on about his latest inductee into the Fox 5 Hall of Shame, his left hand flapping as he barely manages to contain his anger at the injustice in the tri-state area. I rewound the DVR and played the segment in its entirely–a whopping 6 minute, 15 second bit about a woman who deals unwell dogs to unsuspecting buyers.

It seemed like an extraordinary amount of airtime for the segment–especially since Diaz had already inducted the unscrupulous dog dealer, a hapless bottle blonde named Robin Schulder, into his hallowed hall some time ago for previous incidents.

“Robin Schulder, Queens dog breeder, remains in our Hall of Shame!” announced Arnold at the end fo the piece.

Granted, it’s an hour newscast, but is there really such a dearth of breaking news in the city that never sleeps?

The clip is here (click on Queens Dog Breeder, Part 2). You might want to grab a snack and a beverage, cuz it’s a long one.