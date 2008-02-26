WHNT's '60 Minutes' Blackout Raises Questions

WHNT Huntsville’s 12-minute blank screen during a segment of 60 Minutes reporting on possible political dirty tricks involving a former Alabama governor has raised some questions, reports the NY Times.

But station chief executive Stan Pylant insists the blackout was merely an ill-timed signal receiver breakdown. "We know what our license means to us," Pylant told Bill Carter of the Times. "There was no political motives in this."

The station has made the 60 Minutes segment, about possible skulduggery involving Karl Rove in the conviction of a former Democratic governor, available on its Website and in its local newscasts.

WHNT is a former New York Times Company station that Oak Hill Capital purchased and Local TV manages.