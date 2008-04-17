Whittaker To Manage WMAQ

WMAQ Chicago VP of News Frank Whittaker has been named station manager as president/GM Larry Wert moves up to president of five NBC stations across its Central & Western region. A Chicago native, Whittaker joined WMAQ ten years ago as news director. Before that, he was at WLS.

"The team here has done a terrific job and I will be relying on all them to make this transition successful," said Wert. "I am proud and confident to have Frank and others step up."

Among those also getting promoted in Chicago are broadcast operations director Jan Jaros to vice president and research/programming & press director Toni Falvo to vice president.