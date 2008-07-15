Where in the World is Vince DeMentri?





A few days after WCAU Philadelphia anchor Vince DeMentri was being investigated regarding the disappearance of colleague Lori Delgado’s hair dryer, DeMentri is apparently AWOL, reports the Philly Daily News.

DeMentri wasn’t on the air for the 4 p.m. newscast yesterday, and hasn’t returned calls to Daily News gossip guy Dan Gross. Gross told us a moment ago he still hadn’t heard anything about DeMentri’s whereabouts.



