Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 5, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 5-11, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfronts

A+E Networks will tout new net FYI as well as flagship A&E, Lifetime, and History during its upfront presentation, which will include a performance by Grammy winners Vampire Weekend. For complete coverage, go to broadcastingcable.com/Upfronts.

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Park Avenue Armory in New York

Quarterly Earnings

Fresh off a successful bid for multi-channel network Maker Studios, Walt Disney Co. will present second-quarter earnings to investors. Also on tap to release financial results this week are Discovery, Cablevision, Scripps Networks Interactive, AMC Networks, Gray Television and CBS Corp.

Discovery Communications, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Walt Disney Co., Tuesday at 5 p.m.

AMC Networks, Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Cablevision, Thursday at 10 a.m.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Thursday at 10 a.m.

Gray Television, Thursday at 11 a.m.

CBS Corp., Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, May 5 *

8 p.m.

CBS:2 Broke Girls (season finale)

Fox:24: Live Another Day (series premiere)

8:30 p.m.

E!:The Fabulist (season finale)

9 p.m.

CW:The Tomorrow People (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E:Bates Motel (season finale)

FX:Louie (season premiere)

* Tuesday, May 6 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Pioneers of Television (season finale)

Oxygen:The Bad Girls Club (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Fox:New Girl (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:The Mindy Project (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E:Barry’d Treasure (season finale)

AHC:CIA Declassified (season finale)

AMC:Freakshow (season premiere)

Discovery:Alaskan Bush People (series premiere)

11 p.m.

AMC:Small Town Security (season premiere)

* Wednesday, May 7 *

8 p.m.

Oxygen:The Face (season finale)

9 p.m.

VH1:Hollywood Exes (season premiere)

strong>Lifetime: Preachers’ Daughters (season finale)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Flipping Out (season finale)

CBS:CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (season finale)

ID:Most Infamous (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

FXX:Ali G: Rezurection (season finale)

* Thursday, May 8 *

9 p.m.

CBS:Two and a Half Men (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

Fox:Surviving Jack (season finale)

10 p.m.

IFC:Maron (season premiere)

10:30 p.m.

IFC:Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)

* Friday, May 9 *

8 p.m.

Univision: Por Siempre Mi Amor (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season finale)

We tv:Marriage Boot Camp (season finale)

Spike:Bellator MMA Live (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Blue Bloods (season finale)

* Sunday, May 11 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time (season finale)

Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games (season premiere)

9 p.m.

NBC:Rosemary’s Baby (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Revenge (season finale)

Showtime:Penny Dreadful (series premiere)