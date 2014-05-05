Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of May 5, 2014
Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of May 5-11, 2014.
All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.
Where to Be…
Upfronts
A+E Networks will tout new net FYI as well as flagship A&E, Lifetime, and History during its upfront presentation, which will include a performance by Grammy winners Vampire Weekend. For complete coverage, go to broadcastingcable.com/Upfronts.
When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Park Avenue Armory in New York
Quarterly Earnings
Fresh off a successful bid for multi-channel network Maker Studios, Walt Disney Co. will present second-quarter earnings to investors. Also on tap to release financial results this week are Discovery, Cablevision, Scripps Networks Interactive, AMC Networks, Gray Television and CBS Corp.
Discovery Communications, Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Walt Disney Co., Tuesday at 5 p.m.
AMC Networks, Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
Cablevision, Thursday at 10 a.m.
Scripps Networks Interactive, Thursday at 10 a.m.
Gray Television, Thursday at 11 a.m.
CBS Corp., Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
What to Watch…
* Monday, May 5 *
8 p.m.
CBS:2 Broke Girls (season finale)
Fox:24: Live Another Day (series premiere)
8:30 p.m.
E!:The Fabulist (season finale)
9 p.m.
CW:The Tomorrow People (season finale)
10 p.m.
A&E:Bates Motel (season finale)
FX:Louie (season premiere)
* Tuesday, May 6 *
8 p.m.
PBS:Pioneers of Television (season finale)
Oxygen:The Bad Girls Club (season premiere)
9 p.m.
Fox:New Girl (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
Fox:The Mindy Project (season finale)
10 p.m.
A&E:Barry’d Treasure (season finale)
AHC:CIA Declassified (season finale)
AMC:Freakshow (season premiere)
Discovery:Alaskan Bush People (series premiere)
11 p.m.
AMC:Small Town Security (season premiere)
* Wednesday, May 7 *
8 p.m.
Oxygen:The Face (season finale)
9 p.m.
VH1:Hollywood Exes (season premiere)
strong>Lifetime: Preachers’ Daughters (season finale)
10 p.m.
Bravo:Flipping Out (season finale)
CBS:CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (season finale)
ID:Most Infamous (series premiere)
10:30 p.m.
FXX:Ali G: Rezurection (season finale)
* Thursday, May 8 *
9 p.m.
CBS:Two and a Half Men (season finale)
9:30 p.m.
Fox:Surviving Jack (season finale)
10 p.m.
IFC:Maron (season premiere)
10:30 p.m.
IFC:Comedy Bang! Bang! (season premiere)
* Friday, May 9 *
8 p.m.
Univision: Por Siempre Mi Amor (season finale)
9 p.m.
CBS:Hawaii Five-0 (season finale)
We tv:Marriage Boot Camp (season finale)
Spike:Bellator MMA Live (season finale)
10 p.m.
CBS:Blue Bloods (season finale)
* Sunday, May 11 *
8 p.m.
ABC:Once Upon a Time (season finale)
Food Network:Guy’s Grocery Games (season premiere)
9 p.m.
NBC:Rosemary’s Baby (series premiere)
10 p.m.
ABC:Revenge (season finale)
Showtime:Penny Dreadful (series premiere)
