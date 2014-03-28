Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 31, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 31 to April 6, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Upfronts

Discovery execs David Zaslav and Joe Abruzzese will present at the company’s annual upfront this week, which will come two weeks after Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks announced that he will retire as chairman of the board of directors. CMT and Gannett will also hold their upfront events.

Discovery, Thursday, 4 p.m. at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC

CMT, Wednesday, lunch in NYC

Gannett, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. at AXA Equitable Center in NYC

ACA Summit

Independent cable operators will converge for the American Cable Association’s 21st Annual Summit. The three-day event lineup features a number of Capitol Hill heavy hitters, including FCC Commissioner Tom Wheeler, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), and Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.). Aereo’s Chet Kanojia and MoffettNathanson’s Craig Moffett, are also on tap to speak.

When: Tuesday through Thursday

Where: Grand Hyatt, Washington D.C.

Transforming Hollywood: The Future of Television

The Andrew J. Kuehn Jr. Foundation presents Transforming Hollywood: The Future of Television. Panelists for the one-day conference include Machinima's Allen DeBevoise, Fullscreen's George Strompolos, Pivot/Participant Media's Belisa Balaban, Amazon Studios' Joe Lewis and BET Networks’ Vicky Free.

When: Friday at 9 a.m.

Where: The James Bridges Theater at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, Los Angeles, Calif.

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 31 *

7 a.m.

Ovation:Treasures of Ancient Egypt (series premiere)

8 p.m.

CBS:How I Met Your Mother (series finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:Friends With Better Lives (series premiere)

Food:Worst Cooks in America (season finale)

10 p.m.

CBS:Intelligence (season finale)

PBS:Medora on Independent Lens (series premiere)

Food:Mystery Diner (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

VH1:This Is Hot 97 (series premiere)

FX:Chozen (season finale)

* Tuesday, April 1 *

9 p.m.

TLC:19 Kids and Counting (season premiere)

ABC Family:Twisted (season finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Kim of Queens (season finale)

TBS:Cougar Town (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy:Inside Amy Schumer (season premiere)

truTV:The Carbonaro Effect (series premiere)

* Wednesday, April 2 *

9 p.m.

Bravo:Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere)

10 p.m.

History:Down East Dickering (series premiere)

American Heroes Channel:Nazis: Evolution of Evil (series premiere)

Reelz:Treasure King (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

Comedy:Triptank (series premiere)

HBO:Doll & Em (season finale)

* Thursday, April 3 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (series finale)

9 p.m.

TLC:My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding (season premiere)

Travel:Mysteries at the Museum (season finale)

Food:Chopped Canada (season finale)

11 p.m.

Lifetime:Celebrity Home Raiders (season finale)

* Friday, April 4 *

10 p.m.

Syfy:Continuum (season premiere)

* Saturday, April 5 *

9 p.m.

Travel:Netherworld (series premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Spike:Auction Hunters (season finale)

* Sunday, April 6 *

9 p.m.

AMC:Turn (series premiere)

Animal Planet:River Monsters (season premiere)

Bravo:Married to Medicine (season premiere)

HBO:Game of Thrones (season premiere)

Showtime:Shameless (season finale)

10 p.m.

HBO:Silicon Valley (series premiere)

Travel:Hotel Secrets & Legends (series premiere)

Showtime:House of Lies (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

HBO:Veep (season premiere)