Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 24, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 24 to 30, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Wonder Women 2014

Multichannel News and Women in Cable Telecommunications New York present Wonder Women 2014, which honors the industry’s best and brightest female leaders. Today’s Hoda Kotb, Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo and ESPN’s Lisa Salters will cohost the annual luncheon.

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Where: Hilton New York

Click here for more information.

Content Industry Connect

B&C Editor-in-Chief Melissa Grego will moderate two sessions at The Content Industry Connect conference on March 26. The panels include a discussion with Scott Free Productions president David Zucker and Entertainment One Television CEO John Morayniss, as well as "How to Launch a New Brand in Cable: Five Networks to Watch" with execs from up-and-coming channels Revolt, TV Guide Network, Pivot, UP and Esquire. The one-day event series, presented by the Banff World Media Festival, brings together leaders across television, ﬁlm and digital media.

When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

Where: The London West Hollywood, West Hollywood, Calif.

Click here for more information.

Upfront Central

The pitching season is in full swing with AMC holding its upfront dinner this week. E!, on the other hand, will throw a cocktail party for the press. BBC America is also on tap to present.

Click here for more information.

TV Biz Webinar

B&C and Multichannel News host thelatest in the TV Biz Webinar series titled “Profiting from Video Advertising: The 2014 Digital NewFronts and Beyond.” Journalist Jill Goldsmith will moderate the event, which will feature a discussion about online advertising with Pixability’s Rob Ciampa, Videology’s Scott Ferber, and The Weather Channel Companies’ Seth Roe.

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Click here for more information.

31st Annual PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media’s festival continues into its third and final week with panels for Showtime’s Masters of Sex, Fox's The Mindy Project, NBC's Community, HBO's Veep, and FX's American Horror Story: Coven

When: Monday through Friday

Where: The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

Click here for more information.

In Conversation With Arianna Huffington and Barbara Walters

Arianna Huffington, chair, president and editor-in-chief of Huffington Post Media Group, will talk about her new book, Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom and Wonder, with journalist Barbara Walters. Huffington, who launched The Huffington Post in 2005, will sign copies of her 14th novel.

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Where: 92Y

Click here for more information.

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 24 *

7 a.m.

Ovation:Unfinished Masterpieces (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel:Bizarre Foods America (season premiere)

ABC Family:The Fosters (season finale)

10 p.m.

truTV:The Safecrackers (series premiere)

br /MTV:Teen Wolf (season finale)

11 p.m.

MTV:Wolf Watch (season finale)

* Tuesday, March 25 *

8 p.m.

PBS:The Story of the Jews With Simon Schama (premiere)

9 p.m.

BBC America:Life (series premiere)

10 p.m.

BBC America:Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan (season premiere)

Syfy:Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge (series premiere)

* Wednesday, March 26 *

9 p.m.

USA:Psych (season finale)

10 p.m.

TV Land:Hot in Cleveland (season premiere)

A&E:Duck Dynasty (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

TV Land:The Soul Man (season premiere)

* Thursday, March 27 *

9:30 p.m.

Fox:Surviving Jack (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TLC:America’s Worst Tattoos (season premiere)

11 p.m.

Showtime:Gigolos (season finale)

* Friday, March 28 *

9 p.m.

CNN:Piers Morgan Live (series finale)

10 p.m.

Syfy:Helix (season finale)

* Saturday, March 29 *

10 p.m.

History 2:America’s Book of Secrets (season premiere)

WE tv:Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best? (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 30 *

8 p.m.

PBS:Call the Midwife (season premiere)

9 p.m.

Weather:Building Invincible (series premiere)

AMC:The Walking Dead (season finale)

10 p.m.

E!:Eric & Jessie: Game On (season premiere)