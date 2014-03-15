Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of March 17, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of March 17 to 23, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Next TV Summit

B&C and Multichannel News present the Next TV Summit, where participants can mingle with the leaders of content, broadcasting, OTT and digital media. CBS Corp.’s Scott Koondel (pictured left) and Comcast Cable’s Matthew Strauss are among the keynotes for the two-day event that will look specifically at the monetization of streaming video across new platforms and devices. Other speakers include Revolt’s Keith Clinkscales, Twitter’s Fred Graver and Hulu’s Charlotte Koh.

When: Tuesday and Wednesday

Where: Grand Hyatt New York

Upfront Central

Scripps Networks Interactive embarks on its "upfront roadshow" with first stops in Boston and Dallas. The company, which focuses on lifestyle content with network's such as HGTV, Food Network and the Travel Channel, will hold smaller meetings for advertisers across the country through May. GSN, National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild, and IFC are also scheduled to present.

March Madness

Turner and CBS tip off the fourth year of their partnership to broadcast the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship -- with a twist. This year's March Madness tournament will see the Final Four move to cable, as TBS will broadcast both National Semifinal games from North Texas. TNT and truTV will air separate "teamcasts" tailored toward one of the participating schools. Turner's digital TV Everywhere offering March Madness Live has been upgraded and expanded to include Windows Store, App Store and Google Play customers.

When: Tuesday-Sunday

Where: truTV, TNT, CBS and TBS

PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media’s 31st Annual PaleyFest continues this week with appearances by the casts of Parks and Recreation, Sleepy Hollow, Mad Men, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

What to Watch…

* Monday, March 17 *

7 a.m.

Ovation:A Very British Murder (series premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC:Dancing With the Stars (season premiere)

Nat Geo Wild:Going Wild (season finale)

8:30 p.m.

E!:The Fabulist (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Sundance:Loredana, Esq. (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Golf:Feherty (season premiere)

* Tuesday, March 18 *

6 p.m.

truTV:NCAA Tip-Off (premiere)

6:30 p.m.

truTV:2014 NCAA Basketball Tournament (premiere)

8 p.m.

ABC Family:Pretty Little Liars (season finale)

9 p.m.

A&E:Storage Wars (season premiere)

TNT:Rizzoli & Isles (season finale)

10 p.m.

A&E:Barry’d Treasure (series premiere)

Oxygen:Chasing Maria Menounos (series premiere)

Syfy:Foxy & Co. (series premiere)

TNT:Perception (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Oxygen:Celebrities Undercover (series premiere)

* Wednesday, March 19 *

8 p.m.

Food Network:Save My Bakery (series premiere)

9 p.m.

The CW:The 100 (series premiere)

10 p.m.

CNBC:Money Talks (series premiere)

HBO:Doll & Em (series premiere)

10:30 p.m.

TNT:Deal With It (season premiere)

A&E:Wahlburgers (season finale)

* Thursday, March 20 *

10 p.m.

ID:Tabloid (season finale)

* Friday, March 21 *

8 p.m.

The CW:Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere)

* Saturday, March 22 *

9 p.m.

Starz:Da Vinci’s Demons (season premiere)

* Sunday, March 23 *

8 p.m.

NBC:American Dream Builders (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Lifetime:Drop Dead Diva (season premiere)

10 p.m.

HBO:Girls (season finale)