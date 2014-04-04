Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 7, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 7 to 13, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

2014 NAB Show

Broadcasters head to the desert this week for the 2014 NAB Show. The five-day event explores the content industry across all mediums. Conference highlights include a keynote with FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, a Q&A with Univision and Saban Capital Group’s Haim Saban and a television luncheon honoring NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee Everybody Loves Raymond. B&C will also fete the honorees of the 17th Annual Technology Leadership Awards. This years recipients are: CBS’ Jeff Birch, Fox Networks’ Richard Friedel, NBCUniveral’s Jeff Morris, Schurz Communications’ Kerry Oslund, Disney/ABC’s Vince Roberts, and E.W. Scripps’ Ray Thurber.

NAB Show, Monday through Thursday, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Technology Leadership Awards, Monday, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas

Upfronts

Fresh off a ratings boon from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 coverage, CNN Worldwide will hold its first official upfront, where the news net will reveal its slate of upcoming series and films. BBC America and the Reelz Channel are also on tap to present this week.

CNN, Thursday at noon, Skylight Modern in New York City

BBC America, Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Terminal 5 in New York City

Reelz Channel, Wednesday evening in New York City

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 7 *

8 p.m.

Syfy:Bitten (season finale)

9 p.m.

CBS:2014 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final

Food Network:Kitchen Casino (series premiere)

Syfy:Being Human (series finale)

10 p.m.

Food Network:Mystery Diners (season premiere)

Syfy:Lost Girl (season finale)

* Tuesday, April 8 *

9 p.m.

HGTV:Flip or Flop (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Bravo:Online Dating Rituals of the American Male (season finale)

FX:Justified (season finale)

* Wednesday, April 9 *

9 p.m.

TLC:Women of Homicide (series premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:Your Inner Fish (series premiere)

Esquire:Horseplayers (season finale)

GAC:Living Country (series premiere)

Ovation:Susan Boyle: Her Secret Struggle (special premiere)

* Thursday, April 10 *

8:30 p.m.

HBO:24/7: Pacquiao/Bradley 2 (series finale)

9 p.m.

Food Network:Chopped Canada (season premiere)

USA:Suits (season finale)

Lifetime:Project Runway: Under the Gunn (season finale)

10 p.m.

ID:Evil Twins (season finale)

MTV:The Challenge: Free Agents (season finale)

* Friday, April 11 *

8 p.m.

Fox:Kitchen Nightmares (season premiere)

8:30 p.m.

ABC:The Neighbors (season finale)

9 p.m.

Disney:Mickey Mouse (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Discovery:Boss Hog (series premiere)

* Saturday, April 12 *

9 p.m.

Destination America:BBQ Pitmasters (season premiere)

BBC America:Ripper Street (season finale)

10 p.m.

ID:How (Not) to Kill Your Husband (series premiere)

OWN:Love in the City (series premiere)

11 p.m.

BBC America:The Graham Norton Show (season premiere)

* Sunday, April 13 *

8 p.m.

Bravo:The Real Housewives of Atlanta (season finale)

9 p.m.

CNN:Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (season premiere)

Food Network:America's Best Cook (series premiere)

Showtime:Nurse Jackie (season premiere)

9:30 p.m.

Showtime:Californication (season premiere)

10 p.m.

PBS:The Bletchley Circle (season premiere)

AMC:Mad Men (season premiere)

Animal Planet:Rocky Mountain Bounty Hunters (series premiere)

CNN:Morgan Spurlock Inside Man (season premiere)

Showtime:Years of Living Dangerously (series premiere)

ID:On the Case With Paula Zahn (season finale)

AHC:Codes and Conspiracies (season finale)

11:30 p.m.

Cartoon Network:Robot Chicken (season premiere)