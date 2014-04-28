Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 28, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 28 to May 4, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

The Cable Show Heads West

The NCTA holds its annual conference this week. On tap for the three-day event are A+E Networks’ Nancy Dubuc (pictured above), Time Warner Cable’s Rob Marcus, ESPN’s John Skipper, Discovery’s David Zaslav, and Revolt’s Sean Combs. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is also set to speak live.

When: Tuesday through Wednesday

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

Multicultural TV Breakfast

During the Cable Show, B&C and Multichannel News will hold its annual Multicultural TV Breakfast. Roundtable participants include: mun2’s Alex Alonso, Mediacom Communications’ Glenn Goldsmith, Comcast’s José E.Vélez-Silva, NUVOtv’s Lynnette Ramirez, ES Advertising’s Sandra Lee, Asia TV USA’s Timothy Boell, Olympusat Holdings’ Tom Mohler and Revolt’s Val Boreland.

When: Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center

NewFronts

Digital companies will have their chance to entice advertisers this week with NewFronts. Microsoft, which recently entered into the original series space with acquisitions by its Xbox Entertainment Studios, as well as AOL, Maker, Google/YouTube, Hulu and Sony/Crackle are all set to present.

First-Quarter Eearnings

Following an eventful April where Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, BET and Spike TV - were briefly taken off of Cable One during a carriage dispute, Viacom holds its first-quarter earnings. Univision, Media General, Starz and Crown Media are also set to release their earnings this week.

Univision, Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Media General, Monday at 11 a.m. ET

Viacom, Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET

Starz, Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Crown Media, Friday at 11 a.m. ET

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 28 *

9 p.m.

Fox:The Following (season finale)

* Tuesday, April 29 *

10 p.m.

USA:Playing House (series premiere)

BET:The Game (season finale)

11 p.m.

BET:Let’s Stay Together (season finale)

* Wednesday, April 30 *

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Bring It! (season finale)

11 p.m.

Food Network:Boss Under Fire (series premiere)

* Thursday, May 1 *

10 p.m.

Comedy Central:Review (season finale)

History:Vikings (season finale)

IFC:Portlandia (season finale)

USA:Sirens (season finale)

*Saturday, May 3*

10 p.m.

TLC:OMG! EMT! (series premiere)

11 p.m.

We tv:Joan and Melissa: Joan Knows Best? (season finale)

*Sunday, May 4*

9 p.m.

ABC:Resurrection (season finale)

10 p.m.

PBS:The Bletchley Circle (season finale)

Showtime:Years of Living Dangerously (season finale)

Spike TV:Hungry Investors (season premiere)