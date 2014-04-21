Where to Be, What to Watch: Week of April 21, 2014

Here is a rundown of where to be and what to watch the week of April 21 to 27, 2014.

All times Eastern unless otherwise noted.

Where to Be…

Women of New York

B&C presents its fourth-annual off-the-record "Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York” event featuring a networking cocktail hour followed by a speaker program that includes Q&As with Meredith Vieira and tennis star Martina Navratilova, as well as such featured panelists as Nickelodeon’s Cyma Zarghami, CBS’ Jo Ann Ross and TLC and Animal Planet’s Marjorie Kaplan. And yes, men are welcome.

Thursday at 2 p.m., The Grand Hyatt New York in New York

Upfronts

Revolt TV will hold its first upfront this week. The net’s presentation will include appearances by execs Keith Clinkscales, Val Boreland and Andy Schuon. Also on tap to showcase this week are MTV and BET Networks.

Revolt TV, Tuesday evening at Marquee in New York

BET Networks, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York

MTV, Thursday at 4:30 p.m., Beacon Theatre in New York

The Autohopper Case

B&C and Multichannel News present the latest in the TV Biz Webinar series. “The Autohopper Case”, moderated by Jimmy Schaeffler, MCN contributor and chairman of The Carmel Group, will examine the legality of Dish Network’s “AutoHop” feature, which allows subscribers to skip commercials. The webinar will also look at how much leeway distributors can give individual consumers when it comes to controlling their programming.

Tuesday at 1 p.m.

What to Watch…

* Monday, April 21 *

8 p.m.

Food Network:Rewrapped (series premiere)

9 p.m.

ID:Cell Block Psychic (series premiere)

10 p.m.

FX:Archer (season finale)

Bravo:Southern Charm (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

Cartoon Network:The Boondocks (season premiere)

* Tuesday, April 22 *

9 p.m.

Discovery:Deadliest Catch (season premiere)

Syfy:Face Off (season finale)

Travel:Chow Masters (series premiere)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:True Tori (series premiere)

USA:Chrisley Knows Best (season finale)

10:30 p.m.

MTV:Faking It (series premiere)

* Wednesday, April 23 *

8 p.m.

Myx TV:I'm Asian American and... (series premiere)

9 p.m.

Travel:Trip Flip (season premiere)

10 p.m.

Travel:Baggage Battle (season premiere)

TV One:R&B Divas: Atlanta (season premiere)

* Thursday, April 24 *

8 p.m.

NBC:Parks and Recreation (season finale)

9:30 p.m.

CBS:Bad Teacher (series premiere)

10 p.m.

ABC:Black Box (series premiere)

A&E:Beyond Scared Straight (season finale)

CNN:Chicagoland (series finale)

* Friday, April 25 *

8 p.m.

ABC:Last Man Standing (season finale)

10 p.m.

Lifetime:Relative Insanity (series premiere)

TLC:I Found the Gown (season premiere)

* Saturday, April 26 *

8 p.m.

Animal Planet:My Cat From Hell (season premiere)

9 p.m.

ID:Evil In-Law (season finale)

* Sunday, April 27 *

10:30 p.m.

Spike:Catch a Contractor (season finale)

11 p.m.

HBO:Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (series premiere)