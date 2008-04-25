When Verticals Get Horizontal: WNYW's FOXSexpert

It’s interesting to watch station sites attempt to grasp the various "verticals"–Help Wanteds, Auto Classifieds, etc.–in an effort to grab market share from the Craigslists and newspaper sites in the world. Still, I was surprised to see WNYW New York offer up a pretty explicit 1,000-word "Top 10 Sex Mistakes That Men Make" on MyFoxNY.com.

"Whether it’s titillation tactics, misjudging erogenous zones or misguided notions as to what women want, men need to avoid the following bedroom blunders if they want to become great lovers," says the Fox Sexpert, whose name is Fulbright, so she must know what she’s talking about.

I’m not passing judgement, but I’d say much of the Top 10 Mistakes–with references to the G spot, porn and, yes, Ron Jeremy–is what you’d expect to find in a magazine stashed high up in the rack and wrapped in plastic, not a TV station Website. Of the ten, I’d say half could not be reproduced, so to speak, on this blog.

So I guess you’ll have to dig them up for yourself. But it being the weekend and all, we’ll share one.

7. Not knowing about her need to be naughty. Sometimes she needs to get in touch with her adulterated side. In fact, research has found that women are more aroused by explicit fantasies than romantic ones. Forget the prince on a white horse or canoodling on the beach.

Many women enjoy all sorts of erotica. Don’t be afraid to play up her far-from-virtuous visual nature.