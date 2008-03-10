When It Raines, It Pours

We’re happy to announce an addition to our All-Weatherperson-Name team, an illustrious bunch that includes WFLD Chicago chief meteorologist Amy Freeze, AccuWeather V.P. Lee Rainey and Weather Channel Executive V.P. Ray Ban.

Dallas Raines has been forecasting the weather at KABC Los Angeles for years; we’re not sure how he eluded our, uh, radar.

And a special congrats to Raines, who just received the Certified Broadcasting Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society.