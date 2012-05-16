'Wheel of Fortune' Wheels Down In Portland

KATU’s Deb Knapp and Steve Dunn warm up the Wheel of Fortune crowd in Portland.

Wheel of Fortune is midway through a month of May run in Portland, Oregon. The syndication stalwart shot 20 episodes from Portland last month, and John Tamerlano, KATU general manager, said the tapings would get as many as 2,500 people out.

It’s Wheel’s first taste of Portland in show history. The famous wheel and puzzle board were trucked from Culver City, CA up to Portland.

“It’s amazing, watching those six or seven trailers roll up,” says Tamerlano.

Tamerlano says the market is psyched for the visit.

“This year, Portland is our only remote,” Harry Friedman, executive producer, told the Oregonian. “We’ve been invited over and over by our affiliate (KATU (2)), and we started planning this 18 months ago.”

I profiled Portland in the new B&C. You can see it here (subscription required).