WHDH Anchor Stuck In Gunfight
WHDH Boston anchor Adam Williams got a little closer to the action last night in Watertown than he might have hoped for, as a gunfight between police and the bombing suspects went on dangerously nearby. Hiding behind a car, he said, “it’s not a good position to be in.”
Williams had just heard around 20 gunshots, then heard a bunch more. “I’ve never been in a situation like this,” he said. “It’s so close I can smell the gunpowder.”
Williams said he could not, at the time, leave the scene, which was choked off by police.
Williams, who anchors the 4, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at WHDH, came from its Sunbeam TV sister in Miami.
