WHDH Anchor Stuck In Gunfight

WHDH Boston anchor Adam Williams got a little closer to the action last night in Watertown than he might have hoped for, as a gunfight between police and the bombing suspects went on dangerously nearby. Hiding behind a car, he said, “it’s not a good position to be in.”

Williams had just heard around 20 gunshots, then heard a bunch more. “I’ve never been in a situation like this,” he said. “It’s so close I can smell the gunpowder.”

You can see the video here.

Williams said he could not, at the time, leave the scene, which was choked off by police.

Williams, who anchors the 4, 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. at WHDH, came from its Sunbeam TV sister in Miami.