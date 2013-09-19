WHAS Sports Anchor Raps Football Recap

Adam Lefkoe is at it again.

The WHAS Louisville sports guy works 46 classic hip-hop references into his 5 minute sports segment.

As we’ve noted before, Lefkoe comes up with a theme–professional wrestling, Seinfeld references–for his sports reports, with some help from social media.

This time, it’s rap.

“My favorite one yet,” his co-anchor says after Lefkoe’s delivery.

Lefkoe warns that it will be some time until his next stunt.

He tells B&C:

“I’d like to step back and evaluate what’s happened so far. While the national attention has been wonderful, I don’t want to lose sight of the purpose: to engage the local viewing audience.”