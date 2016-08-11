WGN Sports Anchor Blasts NBC Olympics Restrictions

Thanks to a heartfelt, on-air rant, WGN Chicago sports anchor Pat Tomasulo has become the symbol of local broadcasters incensed over NBC’s restrictions on Olympics coverage.

For more than two minutes, Tomasulo blasted NBC on-air for not allowing Tribune’s flagship to air more than two minutes of Olympics video during its six-hour morning show – and then requiring the station to wait another three hours before airing it again.

Tomasulo is also ticked off about having to credit NBC in every second clip it airs. And don’t even get him started on being forbidden from playing the Olympics theme song on-air.

The intrepid reporter, however, made use of what he had. Tomasulo aired home movies of his high school wrestling matches in the Olympics' place.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j7uesqPmQ8[/embed]