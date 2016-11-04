WGN Chicago Going All-In Solo on Election Night

Without a network to toss it to, Tribune flagship WGN Chicago will be airing its own wall-to-wall election night coverage of the presidential race as well as state campaigns.

WGN News Election Special: Decision 2016 will run from 6 p.m. until the presidential election officially ends. The independent station also will focus coverage on the highly contested senatorial race between incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk and challenger Tammy Duckworth.

WGN's nonstop coverage will be simulcast on CLTV, the cable news channel, and on WGNTV.com.