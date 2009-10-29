WGCL 'Zones' Out Sports

Meredith’s WGCL has outsourced its sports to local sports radio, reports Atlanta Business Chronicle. All on-air content related to sports will come from Sports Radio 790/The Zone.

Says the paper:

Under a new deal announced Wednesday, The Zone now provides all on-air content and hosts for CBS Atlanta newscasts and original sports programming including Sportsline, the SEC Wrap-Up Show and the CBS Atlanta Dawg Show.

“This new relationship will make CBS Atlanta and Sports Radio 790 The Zone Atlanta’s best source for sports information,” said Steve Schwaid, news director of WGCL, in a statement. “It will allow CBS Atlanta to answer our viewers’ tough questions and deliver on our promise of providing the very latest news and information every night.”

Kirk Black started at WGCL in Atlanta.