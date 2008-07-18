WGBH's Giant Screen Will Remain Dark

WGBH Boston’s 30 X 45-foot video screen, visible from a mile away on the Mass Pike, will remain dark until September, reports the Boston Globe. Seems the screen’s LEDs get too hot and burn out. WGBH is working on a cooling system for them.

The public broadcaster’s giant screen went live last September. The Globe writes:

The digital mural shows a new image or series of images every day from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The images are drawn from that day’s television or radio programming or somehow reflect the station’s mission, the station says on its website. At night, the mural displays an image of the evening sky.