WGBA 'Replacement Weather Guy' Botches Green Bay Forecast

WGBA Green Bay is showing a good sense of humor over the Packers getting robbed of a victory due in part to awful replacement officiating Monday night, as the station sent out a “replacement weather guy” to give the forecast yesterday.

The fill-in weather dude offered a pretty wacky forecast, with a high of around 346 degrees, and a low of -200. (Green Bay does not usually hit -200 until December or so.)

He also forecasted a potential “thunderblizzardhurricane.”

In fact, it was 63 and sunny in Green Bay yesterday, and the Packers should have won.