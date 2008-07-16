WGBA Eliminates Daytime News

Journal Broadcast Group’s WGBA Green Bay has spiked its daytime newscasts and laid off four full-time employees, including a pair of anchors, reports Green Bay Press Gazette.

The paper reports:

The move eliminates NBC26 News Today from 5 to 7 a.m. and "NBC26 Later Today" from 9 to 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. from the weekday schedule.

Newscasts and a talk show from Milwaukee’s WTMJ now air in those spots.

"Like many businesses, not just television stations, who are faced with changing economic conditions, we continue to evaluate the business," [Journal marketing v.p. Jim] Thomas said. "We felt we could make this move in the mornings and continue our focus on building the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts, where we have been more successful than we have in the morning with strictly local content."

Thanks to TV Newsday for the link.