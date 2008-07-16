WGBA Eliminates Daytime News
Journal Broadcast Group’s WGBA Green Bay has spiked its daytime newscasts and laid off four full-time employees, including a pair of anchors, reports Green Bay Press Gazette.
The paper reports:
The move eliminates NBC26 News Today from 5 to 7 a.m. and "NBC26 Later Today" from 9 to 10 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. from the weekday schedule.
Newscasts and a talk show from Milwaukee’s WTMJ now air in those spots.
"Like many businesses, not just television stations, who are faced with changing economic conditions, we continue to evaluate the business," [Journal marketing v.p. Jim] Thomas said. "We felt we could make this move in the mornings and continue our focus on building the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts, where we have been more successful than we have in the morning with strictly local content."
Thanks to TV Newsday for the link.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.