WFSB Launches Sports Network
Meredith’s WFSB Hartford has joined forces with Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network wing CPTV to launch a 24-hour local sports network. The Connecticut Sports Network (CTSN) launched about 45 minutes ago on CPTV and Comcast systems throughout Connecticut.
"This new network is a natural extension of WFSB’s commitment to covering local sports while giving advertisers a highly efficient new way to reach an important market," said WFSB VP/General Manager Klarn DePalma.
The channel offers Connecticut high school and college sporting events, news and specials.
