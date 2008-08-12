WFRV's New York Bretts Obsession

Smartass sports site Deadspin says WFRV Green Bay is having some trouble getting over the departure of favorite (adopted) son Brett Favre.



The site reports:

After last week’s Brett Favre ordeal mercifully came to an end in Green Bay, the Green Bay sporting press probably foolishly thought it could shift its focus on to the Packers team that will actually represent their little calcium-rich hamlet of America this season. Though it appears post-Favre coverage will still be a centerpiece and now local television affiliate WFRV-TV, Channel 5 has vowed to "air as many Jets games as possible" this season so those still pining for the gunslinger on Sundays won’t move to the Northeast.

Liberty Media’s CBS affiliate has at least eight Jets games lined up for this season, New York of course being Favre’s new place of employment.

In Green Bay, the Packers and the local economy are pretty thoroughly intertwined.