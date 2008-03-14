WFLD Anchor Gets Buzzed For St. Pat's
A half-dozen staffers at WFLD Chicago, including anchor Patrick Elwood (below), got their heads shaved this morning to raise money for pediatric cancer research. It’s part of the St. Baldrick’s program, which entices people to celebrate St. Patrick’s with a cleanly shorn head in the name of charity.
The WFLD participants/victims spanned both genders; Good Day Chicago e.p. Melinda Tichelaar gave it up for the cause as well.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.