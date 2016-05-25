WFLA Tampa Adds Midday News

WFLA, Media General’s NBC affiliate in Tampa, Fla. will be adding an 11 a.m. newscast starting June 13.

The one-hour newscast will be co-anchored by the station’s Stacie Schaible, who currently anchors the news at 4 p.m., and Gene Ramirez, who is on-air from 4-7 a.m. Meteorologist Leigh Spann will cover weather.

“The 11 a.m. time period gives News Channel 8 another exclusive opportunity to showcase our ‘8 On Your Side’ brand,” Andy Alford, WFLA’s president and GM, said in announcing the expansion.