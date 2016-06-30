West Virginia TV Bands Together for Flood Victims

West Virginia broadcasters are devoting two hours of Friday night airtime to raise money for victims of the deadly floods that recently devestated the state.

Rebuild West Virginia will be broadcast from WVVA, Quincy Newspaper’s NBC affiliate in Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, W.V., from 7-9 p.m. July 1. The show will air on six other West Virginia commercial TV stations, as well as public television and CNN Live.

America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, and author Homer Hickam are among celebrities who will make appearances.