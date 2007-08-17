We Don't Think Rather Ever Had This Problem

Lauren Jones, the former WWE diva, Barker’s Beauty and star of new Fox reality program Anchorwoman, says it’s not entirely her fault she was sent home numerous times to change into something more appropriate for an anchor. Sure, those micro-minis were deemed a little too micro by KYTX (Texas) G.M. Phil Hurley. But Jones—who also has “swimsuit model” on her resume—blames it on her unique figure.

“I have really long legs and a little waist,” says the alluring anchor. “If a suit fits me in the waist, it’s not long enough for my legs. I got sent home all the time.”

Hurley, who says his protégé has “great emotional ability, a great work ethic, and a huge personality,” says having Jones do the news in a short skirt while seated on a couch turned out to be a mistake. “We thought her skirt was a little short,” he says, “and viewers did too.”