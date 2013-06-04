WDRB Breaks From 'Breaking News'

It may go against everything local TV news stands for/strives for, but WDRB Louisville says it will no longer use the term “breaking news” in its broadcasts, reports TV Spy.

A station promo says:

“You hear the term, ‘Breaking News’ quite frequently these days. It’s a marketing ploy to convince you that at television station is better at bringing you the news first, as it happens. The problem is, it’s just not true.”





Writes Spy:

The station has also posted a “Contract with our Viewers” and a “Contract with Advertisers” to its website. The contracts are a list of ten promises. For viewers, one promise is not to use the term ‘Breaking News,’ while another says, “We will strive to use our viewers time wisely - each story will teach, inform, entertain or resolve or it will not air.”

WDRB is Block Communications’ Fox affiliate in Louisville. A few months back, we wrote about GM Bill Lamb’s literary efforts, in the form of a business book titled Money Follows Excellence.