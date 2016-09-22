WDIV Detroit's Carmen Harlan Signing Off After Four Decades

Carmen Harlan, a mainstay of Detroit TV since 1978, is calling it quits.

Harlan, a Detroit native, has spent her entire TV career with WDIV, Graham’s NBC affiliate, where she has coanchored the evening and latenight news for more than 20 years. She joined the station in 1978 as a general assignment reporter after working in Detroit radio.

"About 18 months ago, Carmen came to me to say that she wanted to retire in the near future. I wanted to pretend that I didn't hear her,” said Marla Drutz, the station’s VP and general manager.

"She is a class act who has been a true booster for this city.”

A lifelong champion of Detroit, Harlan has hosted many of the region's big events like America's Thanksgiving Parade, The Ford Fireworks, and the NAIAS Charity Preview. She also has had major roles in station campaigns like Walk on the Wild Side, Choice of the Century, Detroit 300, Time to Care, Home 4 the Holidays, and two Olympic torch relays.

Harlan will take on an ambassador role with the station, which will allow for promotional and special event projects. She plans on spending more time with her family.