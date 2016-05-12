WCVB Airs Cops Punching Suspect on Live TV

At a time when police brutality is front and center, WCVB Boston on Wednesday broadcasted live footage of cops punching a guy who led them on a high-speed car chase – a confrontation that is now under official investigation.

WCVB reports that Live 5, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate's chopper, had been tracking the late-afternoon chase, which started when Richard Simone fled from Holden, Mass., and ended when police cornered him in a dead end in Nashua, N.H.

Although Simone, who was wanted on multiple charges, appeared to kneel on the ground after getting out of his car, the video shows police punching him, a physical confrontation that lasted at least 15 seconds, WCVB reports.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said a use of force investigation has been launched against multiple officers, the station says. The Massachusetts State Police will also investigate the case.