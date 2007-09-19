WBKO Apologizes for Boob Tube Flap
WBKO Bowling Green has issued a letter of apology stemming from the clip of longtime weatherman Chris Allen doing "juvenile and unprofessional" things to a graphic of a woman’s breast on the set.
"The tape is embarrassing, offensive, and certainly does not represent the Hometown values WBKO is known for," reads part of the letter.
V.P./G.M. Rick McCue spends much of the letter saying what a swell guy Allen is. Just this past weekend, in fact, the weatherman worked on a hospital telethon to raise money for sick kids.
McCue says to give Allen a break. Will viewers?
