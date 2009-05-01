WBBM Scraps Newscasts, Talent
WBBM Chicago is doing away with its weekend morning newscasts, reports the Chicago Tribune, along with talent such as Joanie Lum and Bill Zwecker and assistant news director Todd Woolman.
Phil Rosenthal reports:
“We need to aggressively develop the quality of our news programs and simultaneously, because of the economic environment we’re working in, we need to reduce the operating costs of the organization,” said Channel 2 boss Bruno Cohen, who called the moves “a local decision.”
Cohen came in for Joe Ahern at the CBS O&O in October.
