Wallace New NBC O&O Boss

Jeff Zucker has named NBC vet John Wallace president of the 10 NBC-owned stations, including WNBC New York, WCAU Philadelphia and WMAQ Chicago. Wallace started at NBC 19 years ago as a page (not unlike Kenneth from 30 Rock), and worked his way up to executive vice president of television operations. Well before that, Wallace was a local sales manager at WCAU.

Zucker called Wallace a "smart, energetic executive who knows how to plan, executive and lead a team," and hinted that digital growth will be a top priority for the new boss.

Any thoughts on Wallace?