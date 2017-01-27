WALB Albany Raises $187K for Storm Relief

WALB, Raycom’s NBC affiliate in Albany, Ga., is following its efforts to keep viewers safe from last weekend’s destructive storm by helping them recover from it.

By Friday morning, the station, which is partnering with the Red Cross, had raised more than $187,000 for storm relief, a large portion of which came in through an eight-hour phone bank Wednesday. WALB continues to raise money through its website.

The video below shows how hard the storm hit and how much the help is both needed and appreciated.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJ26XGeJlWY[/embed]